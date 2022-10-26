One dead after building in Iran collapses for second time: State media

One person was killed after a building in southwestern Iran whose collapse earlier this year led to the death of 43 people collapsed again on Wednesday, state media reported.

A 10-story residential and commercial building named Metropol in the city of Abadan in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan collapsed on May 23, killing 43 people, according to official figures.

A “huge part of the remains of the Abadan Metropol structure” collapsed again on Wednesday, state news agency IRNA reported.

At least one death has been recorded so far, the agency added.

The deadly building collapse back in May prompted anti-government protests in Abadan, with protesters blaming the incident on regime corruption.

