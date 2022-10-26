One dead after building in Iran collapses for second time: State media
One person was killed after a building in southwestern Iran whose collapse earlier this year led to the death of 43 people collapsed again on Wednesday, state media reported.
A 10-story residential and commercial building named Metropol in the city of Abadan in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan collapsed on May 23, killing 43 people, according to official figures.
A “huge part of the remains of the Abadan Metropol structure” collapsed again on Wednesday, state news agency IRNA reported.
این درد بی درمان است.— داریوش معمار (@darushmemar) October 26, 2022
لحظه فرو ریختن دوباره بقایای #متروپل در آبادان
حالا باید یک چشمان اشک باشد برای کشته شدگان تازه در آبادان و یک چشممان خون باشد برای کشتار مردم در چهلم #مهسا_امینی در ایران. pic.twitter.com/layIeO9Tre
At least one death has been recorded so far, the agency added.
The deadly building collapse back in May prompted anti-government protests in Abadan, with protesters blaming the incident on regime corruption.
