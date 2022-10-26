US slaps sanctions on Iranian officials over protest crackdown

The US on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Iran, targeting Iranian officials and entities over internet censorship and a crackdown on protesters following the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police.

Demonstrations ignited by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in custody on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Advertisement

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials, provincial and Iranian prison officials, as well as two entities accused of “efforts to disrupt digital freedom” in Iran.

The action targets Hedayat Farzadi, who the Treasury accused of operating Evin prison, which mostly holds political prisoners, and where Washington said numerous protesters have been sent. Seyyed Heshmatollah Hayat Al-Ghaib, the director-general of Tehran Province Prisons - which the Treasury said gave him oversight of Evin - was also named.

The commander of the IRGC intelligence organization, Mohammad Kazemi, and Abbas Nilforushan, the deputy commander for IRGC operations, as well as other officials were also named.

The US action freezes any US assets belonging to those named and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US designates Iranian officials over crackdown on protesters, internet shutdown

Riot police deploy in Iran cities as people gather for Mahsa Amini’s memorial

Iran retaliates for EU sanctions over protest crackdown