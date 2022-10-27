Iran’s president says ‘riots’ pave the way for ‘terror’ attacks

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said Thursday that ‘riots’ pave the way for ‘terror’ attacks, a day after a deadly assault on a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz claimed by the ISIS group.
“The intention of the enemy is to disrupt the country's progress, and then these riots pave the ground for terrorist acts,” he said in televised remarks.
The attack on the Shiraz shrine that left at least 15 people dead came as thousands of people paid tribute to Mahsa Amini 40 days after her death in police custody.
