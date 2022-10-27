Jordan’s PM reshuffles cabinet, 11 new ministers announced

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh announced a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

The British-educated former veteran diplomat and palace aide was appointed two years ago to restore public trust over the handling of COVID-19 and deliver prosperity.

The finance, foreign and interior ministers were kept in place in the reshuffle, which changed nearly a third of cabinet ministers overall. Of 11 new ministers, three are women.

Khasawneh has sought to accelerate reforms pushed by King Abdullah to help the oil importing country reverse a decade of sluggish growth hovering at around two percent that was worsened by the pandemic and conflict in neighboring Iraq and Syria.

The government last summer unveiled a plan to attract over $40 billion of investments over the next 10 years. It said it was committed to implementing free market reforms.

The Royal Decree approved the appointment of the following ministers:

Nasser Shraideh as Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization Wajih Azaizeh as Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Ahmad Maher Abul Samen as Minister of Public Works and Housing and Minister of Transport Azmi Mahafzah as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Yousef Shamali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply and Minister of Labour Faisal Shboul as Minister of Government Communications Wafaa Bani Mustafa as Minister of Social Development Kholoud Saqqaf as Minister of Investment Nancy Namrouqa as Minister of State for Legal Affairs Zeina Toukan as Minister of Planning and International Cooperation.

The ministers were sworn in before King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace. Prime Minister Khasawneh was also present.

