Demonstrators in Iran’s Zahedan chant ‘death to Khamenei’ as protests persist

Anti-government protests resumed in the Iranian city of Zahedan on Friday with demonstrators chanting against Iran’s supreme leader as the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody continued across Iran.

Videos posted on social media by the activist group 1500tasvir showed protesters chanting “death to Khamenei” in reference to Iran’s highest authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Security forces opened fire on protesters, killing at least five, 1500tasvir said.

October 28; protests are ongoing in Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchestan.

Islamic Republic’s security forces have already opened fire on protesters in Mazari St.

Video shows chants of “Death to Khamenei” by protesters.#MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/ehgxxMdk0B — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 28, 2022

Authorities on Thursday sacked Zahedan’s police chief and the head of a police station in the city over deadly clashes last month.

Security forces killed at least 66 people, including children, and injured hundreds of others in a crackdown after Friday prayers in Zahedan on September 30, Amnesty International said earlier this month.

It was the deadliest incident in the unrest that erupted on September 16 after the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman detained by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly not complying with the regime’s strict hijab rules.

Iran’s military has in the past clashed with Sunni militants in Sistan-Baluchestan, which is mostly populated by Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shia Iran.

Baluchi activists complained of ethnic and religious discrimination and accused the regime of deliberately neglecting their region, one of Iran’s poorest according to official figures.

Protests continued across Iran late on Thursday, footage circulating on social media showed.

