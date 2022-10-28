Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says bomb attack foiled in Shiraz: Report

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Friday that its intelligence unit had foiled a bomb attack in the southern city of Shiraz, two days after a deadly shooting at a shrine there, the guards’ news agency Sepah News said.

“A bombing in Mo’ali Abad Street in Shiraz was detected and foiled by the Revolutionary Guards intelligence,” Sepah news said, without giving further details.

Wednesday’s shooting, which was claimed by ISIS, killed 15 worshippers at the Shah Cheragh shrine.

The Iranian government has organized nationwide demonstrations against the shooting following Friday prayers. Funerals were also due to take place for the victims.

“We will take revenge for the blood of the martyrs of Shiraz,” said Tehran Friday prayer leader Haj Ali Akbari.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country’s security.

Officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the shrine.

The attack by ISIS, which threatens to inflame tensions, took place amid widespread anti-government protests.

Iran’s rulers have faced nationwide demonstrations since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, on September 16.

