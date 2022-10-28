Ukraine foreign minister tells Iranian counterpart to ‘immediately’ stop Russia arms

The Ukrainian foreign minister told his Iranian counterpart Friday to "immediately" stop supplying arms to Russia, in the first call between the two officials since Kyiv said Moscow was using Iranian-made drones.

“Today, I received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during which I demanded Iran to immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.



