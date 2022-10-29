Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken on August 31, 2022 shows a street in the Iraqi capital Baghdad as calm returns after around 24 hours of deadly violence in Iraq. (AFP)
This picture taken on August 31, 2022 shows a street in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (AFP)

At least eight killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least eight people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.

The explosion took place near a football stadium and a café, the sources said.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince send well wishes to Iraq’s new government

Iraq’s parliament approves new government: PM’s office

Canada repatriates four ISIS-linked women and children from Syrian camps

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size