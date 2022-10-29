At least eight killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

At least eight people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.
The explosion took place near a football stadium and a café, the sources said.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown.
