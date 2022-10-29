Theme
Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a pro-government rally in the capital Tehran's central Enghelab Square on November 25, 2019. (AFP)
Iran protests

Head of Iran’s IRGC warns protesters: ‘Today is last day of riots’

Reuters, Dubai
The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.

“Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots,” he said.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody last month.

They have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested across Iran.

On Friday, video footage on social media showed protesters calling for the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrators.

