In this file photo provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on February 26, 2020 shows President Michel Aoun delivering a televised speech at the presidential palace in Baabda. (Dalati and Nohra/AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun leaves office

Reuters
Lebanon’s outgoing president Michel Aoun left the presidential palace in Baabda on Sunday on foot, walking out to address hundreds of supporters as the national anthem played.

He is leaving a day ahead of the official end of his six-year term but without a successor, leaving the fragile country in an unprecedented situation where the presidency is vacant at the same time as the cabinet operates in a caretaker capacity.

Supporters of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun cheer under a large national flag, as he prepares to leave the presidential palace in Babbda at the end of his mandate, east of the capital Beirut, on October 30, 2022. (AFP)
Before leaving office, Aoun approved on Sunday the resignation of Najib Mikati’s government, which however remains in office in a caretaker capacity, a judicial source said

