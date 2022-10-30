Lebanon’s outgoing president Michel Aoun left the presidential palace in Baabda on Sunday on foot, walking out to address hundreds of supporters as the national anthem played.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He is leaving a day ahead of the official end of his six-year term but without a successor, leaving the fragile country in an unprecedented situation where the presidency is vacant at the same time as the cabinet operates in a caretaker capacity.
Before leaving office, Aoun approved on Sunday the resignation of Najib Mikati’s government, which however remains in office in a caretaker capacity, a judicial source said
Read more:
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun leaves office amid worsening crisis
Outgoing Lebanon leader signs amended banking secrecy law in step toward IMF reform
Explainer: What’s at stake as Lebanon faces presidential vacuum?