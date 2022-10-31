Germany condemns violence by Iranian security forces against protesters
Germany condemns “in the strongest terms” a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters and the state repression of journalists there, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Germany welcomed further sanctions by the European Union against Iran, and Berlin is looking at further measures, the spokesperson added, without giving a timeline for them.
Read more:
Iran says 1,000 indicted over recent unrest, trials to be held in public
Iran arrests ‘accomplice’ of ISIS-claimed shrine attack
Head of Iran’s IRGC warns protesters: ‘Today is last day of riots’
-
Iran says 1,000 indicted over recent unrest, trials to be held in publicAbout 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran over rioting and the trials will be held in public this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency ... Middle East
-
Iran arrests ‘accomplice’ of ISIS-claimed shrine attackIran announced Monday a suspected accomplice of the shooter who carried out a deadly attack on a Shia Muslim shrine in Shiraz has been arrested, state ... Middle East
-
Head of Iran’s IRGC warns protesters: ‘Today is last day of riots’The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.“Do not ... Middle East