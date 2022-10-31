Theme
This grab from a UGC video posted on October 21, 2022, shows demonstrators gesturing as they march on a street in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan.
This grab from a UGC video posted on October 21, 2022, shows demonstrators gesturing as they march on a street in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan. (AFP)

Germany condemns violence by Iranian security forces against protesters

Reuters
Germany condemns “in the strongest terms” a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters and the state repression of journalists there, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

Germany welcomed further sanctions by the European Union against Iran, and Berlin is looking at further measures, the spokesperson added, without giving a timeline for them.

