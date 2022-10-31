Germany condemns violence by Iranian security forces against protesters

Germany condemns “in the strongest terms” a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters and the state repression of journalists there, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Germany welcomed further sanctions by the European Union against Iran, and Berlin is looking at further measures, the spokesperson added, without giving a timeline for them.

Read more:

Iran says 1,000 indicted over recent unrest, trials to be held in public

Iran arrests ‘accomplice’ of ISIS-claimed shrine attack

Head of Iran’s IRGC warns protesters: ‘Today is last day of riots’