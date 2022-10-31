Iran’s Guards seize vessel carrying 11 mln liters of smuggled fuel: SNN
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Arabian Gulf on Monday, according to the Student News Network’s Telegram channel.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The captain and crew of the foreign oil tanker are in custody to complete the investigation process and legal proceedings.
Read more:
Iran seizes vessel carrying 106,500 liters of fuel: Report
UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis
Saudi Arabia forces seize 3,000 kg of hashish, heroin in Gulf of Oman