Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this handout photo courtesy of US Navy, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55, center, approaches the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) bow in an unsafe and unprofessional action forcing the Wrangell to conduct a defensive maneuver, April 2, 2021. The US vessel was conducting a routine maritime security patrol in international waters of the southern Arabian Gulf at the time of the incident. The USCGC ships are assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the largest US Coast Guard unit outside the United States, and operate under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 55.
In this handout photo courtesy of US Navy, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55, center, approaches the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) bow in an unsafe and unprofessional action forcing the Wrangell to conduct a defensive maneuver, April 2, 2021. (File photo: US Navy)

Iran’s Guards seize vessel carrying 11 mln liters of smuggled fuel: SNN

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Arabian Gulf on Monday, according to the Student News Network’s Telegram channel.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The captain and crew of the foreign oil tanker are in custody to complete the investigation process and legal proceedings.

Read more:

Iran seizes vessel carrying 106,500 liters of fuel: Report

UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis

Saudi Arabia forces seize 3,000 kg of hashish, heroin in Gulf of Oman

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size