A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Russia to donate 25,000 tons of wheat to Lebanon: Minister

Russia will donate 25,000 tons of wheat to crisis-hit Lebanon, the public works minister said on Monday.

Russia would also donate 10,000 tons of fuel oil to Beirut, minister Ali Hamie told Reuters, without elaborating.

The Russian embassy in Lebanon did not respond to a request for comment.

News of the donation comes after Russia said on Saturday it was halting its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative that facilitates the passage of cargo ships through the Black Sea amid the war.

The initiative had eased food security concerns, especially in parts of the developing world heavily dependent of imports of grain. Ships carrying grain continued to sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday.

Lebanon is in the fourth year of the most serious crisis since a 1975-90 civil war. The national currency has lost more than 90% of its value since 2019, leaving the cash-strapped government struggling to pay for imports of basic goods.

