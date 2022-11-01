Iran dissident told Dutch police of threats seven times before being killed: Report

The leader of an Iranian Arab opposition group who was assassinated in the Netherlands in 2017 had warned Dutch police his life was in danger at least seven times prior to his killing, Dutch newspaper Volkskrant reported on Tuesday.

Ahmad Mola Nissi, a leader in the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), was shot dead in The Hague in 2017.

The 2017 police report, seen by the Volkskrant, stated that Nissi had repeatedly informed the police of threats made against him, the daily said.

In 2019, the Dutch foreign ministry said Iran was responsible for the killing of Nissi as well as the killing of another dissident on Dutch soil in 2015.

Tehran denied the allegations.

ASMLA, considered a terrorist organization by Iran, seeks a separate state for the indigenous Ahwazi Arab population inside Iran’s oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province, with its capital city of Ahwaz.

An ethnic minority in Iran, Ahwazi Arabs say they are deprived of decent living standards and civil rights, and face discrimination due to their Arab identity and heritage.

