Iran prepares to send 1,000 weapons including missiles, drones to Russia: Report
Iran is preparing to deliver more weapons to Russia to be used in its war against Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday citing officials from a western country which closely monitors Iran’s weapons.
It’s estimated that Iran will send around 1,000 weapons that include surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and attack drones.
“The shipment is being closely monitored because it would be the first instance of Iran sending advanced precision guided missiles to Russia,” CNN said.
According to the officials cited, Iran’s last shipment of arms to Russia included 450 drones that Moscow used in Ukraine.
While it is not clear when the weapons will be transferred to Russia, officials expect the transaction to occur before year-end.
Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.
In September, Ukraine decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.
The Ukrainian National Resistance Center reported in October that Russian forces took Iranian instructors to the occupied Kherson and Crimea regions to launch Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.
With AFP
