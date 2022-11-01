PM Yair Lapid votes in Israeli elections

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid voted in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, AFP witnessed, urging the electorate to cast their ballot in the country's fifth election in four years.

“Go and vote today for the future of our children, for the future of our country. Vote well!” he said at a polling station, after starting the day by visiting his father's grave.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Netanyahu pushes comeback bid in tight Israeli election race