Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid smiles as he casts his vote at a polling station in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv in the coutnry's fifth election in four years on November 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid smiles as he casts his vote at a polling station in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv in the coutnry's fifth election in four years on November 1, 2022. (Reuters)

PM Yair Lapid votes in Israeli elections

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid voted in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, AFP witnessed, urging the electorate to cast their ballot in the country's fifth election in four years.

“Go and vote today for the future of our children, for the future of our country. Vote well!” he said at a polling station, after starting the day by visiting his father's grave.

