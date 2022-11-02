‘We are close to big victory,’ Netanyahu says after Israeli election vote
Israel’s former premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right wing, religious camp was on the cusp of a great election win, after exit polls predicted his bloc gaining a slim parliamentary majority that would pave the way for his comeback.
“We have won a huge vote of confidence from the people of Israel,” a smiling Netanyahu told supporters at his election headquarters in Jerusalem. “We are on the brink of a very big victory,” he told the cheering crowd.
Lifted by a strong showing from his far-right allies, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption he denies, was on course for a return to power, according to Israeli television exit polls late on Tuesday, which predicted his bloc of four parties taking 62 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
A final result is not expected until later in the week.
Netanyahu’s record 12-year consecutive reign ended in June 2021 when centrist Yair Lapid managed to stitch together a fragile alliance of liberals, rightists and an Arab party for the first time and which unravelled a year into its rule.
But Lapid’s camp appeared to fall behind Netanyahu’s bloc, as actual results began trickling in, with exit polls predicting it would take 53-54 seats. Lapid stopped short at conceding and said he would wait until the final count was in.
