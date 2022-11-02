Iran says report about Iranian threats against Saudi Arabia a ‘baseless accusation’

Iran rejected the Wall Street Journal report citing intelligence shared by Saudi Arabia with the US warning of an imminent Iranian attack on the Kingdom and said it contains “baseless accusations,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Such biased news production by some Western and Zionist parties aims to create a negative atmosphere against Iran and destroy the current positive trends with the countries of the region,” IRNA cited Nasser Kanani as saying.

He added: “Iran continues the policy of good neighbourliness with its neighbors based on mutual respect and within the framework of international principles and accords, and considers the establishment and promotion of stability and security in the region inherent to constructive interaction with its neighbors.”

The WSJ reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the US warning of an “imminent attack” from Iran on targets in the Kingdom. The report added that Saudi Arabia, the US and other neighboring countries in the region have raised the level of alert for their military forces.

Washington expressed concern on Tuesday about the Iranian threat against Saudi Arabia and said it would not hesitate to respond if necessary.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said the spokesperson from the National Security Council.

“We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

Iran had issued a veiled threat and a warning to Saudi Arabia, when top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami said last month that Saudi leaders should not rely on Israel, adding that Saudi leaders lived in “glass palaces”.

“You are relying on an Israel which is collapsing, and this will be the end of your era,” Salami said in what he described as a “warning.”

