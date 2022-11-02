Theme
A general view shows Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
A general view shows Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran took place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. (Reuters)

Iran to send team to Austria to discuss nuclear work with IAEA

Reuters
An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the UN nuclear watchdog, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

“We will send a delegation from Iran to Vienna in the coming days to start talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and we hope to resolve remaining issues based on what we have agreed in the past days,” he told a news conference.

Amirabdollahian also said he would speak to the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the largely hollowed-out 2015 nuclear deal are stalled, with officials saying one important sticking point has been Iran's demand that the IAEA end an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

