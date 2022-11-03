Theme
Israeli security forces stand guard in the Old City of Jerusalem on October 12, 2022 during a general strike by shops in support of the Shuafat refugee camp. (AFP)
Assailant stabs officer in Jerusalem, is shot dead: Israel police

AFP, Jerusalem
An assailant stabbed an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City Thursday before being shot dead, Israeli police said, with two other officers injured at the scene.

Police said the attacker aroused suspicion and was ordered to stop for inspection before he “stabbed one of the officers in the upper body.”

He was then shot by two other officers “and later was pronounced dead,” a police statement said.

Medics from Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said they treated three men at the scene and took them to hospitals in Jerusalem.

Shaare Zedek hospital said they were treating a man suffering a stab wound to the torso in moderate condition, and another man who was lightly wounded by a gunshot to the leg, likely from shots fired by police.

The third man was taken to Hadassah hospital with light injuries.

Police told AFP they had yet to determine the identity of the assailant.

