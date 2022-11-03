Iran state-linked Telegram channel posts video of simulated attack on Saudi Arabia

A Telegram channel affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) published on Wednesday a video of a simulated attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia after the US expressed concern about threats from the Islamic Republic against the Kingdom.

The video, posted by an IRGC-affiliated Telegram channel with over 350,000 subscribers, showed a simulated drone attack against Saudi Aramco oil facilities.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A White House spokesperson said Tuesday the US was concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the US warning of an imminent attack from Iran against the Kingdom.

Iran said on Wednesday reports of Iranian threats against Saudi Arabia were “baseless accusations.”

The chief commander of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, issued a threat against Saudi Arabia on Saturday, saying: “Be careful, we will come for you.”

He accused Riyadh of stoking ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran.

On October 17, Salami accused Saudi Arabia of interfering in Iran’s internal affairs and “provoking” Iranian youth through its media, warning the Kingdom to “be careful.”

Protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have rocked Iran since her death on September 16. Protesters have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calling for regime change.

At least 277 people, including 40 children and 24 women, have been killed in the protests, Oslo-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said on Wednesday.

Khamenei has blamed the protests on foreign powers, namely the US and Israel.

Read more:

Iran says report about Iranian threats against Saudi Arabia a ‘baseless accusation’

US concerned about Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia: White House

Iran is committed to avenging Qassem Soleimani: Khamenei

