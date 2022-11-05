Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Germany, other EU members plan to expand Iran sanctions: Media

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organizations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday targeting individuals and institutions in the security sector as well as companies responsible for suppression in Iran, the magazine reported.

Measures include the freezing of assets and travel bans, the magazine said, adding the package had a good chance of being approved by EU foreign ministers at their next meeting on November 14.

The German government had no immediate comment.

Ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.

Read more:

Iran acknowledges supplying Russia with drones, insists transfer happened before war

UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah, Turkey’s Cavusoglu discuss ties, energy at Abu Dhabi event

Saudi Arabia to build $1.5 million healthcare center in Yemen’s Hadramawt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size