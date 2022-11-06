COP27 climate summit opens in Egypt

The UN’s COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt after a year of extreme weather disasters that have underscored the urgent need for global action.
Delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the 13-day conference, with leaders arriving Monday and Tuesday.
