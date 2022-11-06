Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A plane flies near the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre before the COP27 climate summit opening in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 6, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A plane flies near the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre before the COP27 climate summit opening in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 6, 2022. (Reuters)

COP27 climate summit opens in Egypt

AFP, Sharm el-Sheikh
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The UN’s COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt after a year of extreme weather disasters that have underscored the urgent need for global action.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the 13-day conference, with leaders arriving Monday and Tuesday.

Read more:

COP27 summit in Egypt to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

Ten things to watch out for at COP27 climate summit in Egypt

Timeline: How UN climate conferences have confronted global warming

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size