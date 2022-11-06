Last eight years on track to be warmest on record, UN says as COP27 is underway
Each of the last eight years, if projections for 2022 hold, will be hotter than any prior to 2015, the UN said Sunday, detailing a dramatic increase in the rate of global warming.
Sea level rise, glacier melt, torrential rains, heat waves – and the deadly disasters they cause – have all accelerated, the World Meteorological Organization said in a report as the COP27 UN climate summit opened in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
“As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal,” said UN chief Antonio Guterres, describing the report as “a chronicle of climate chaos.”
