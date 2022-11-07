UK-based news channel says journalists threatened by Iran’s IRGC

A UK-based news channel aimed at Iranian viewers said on Monday it was “shocked and deeply concerned” by threats from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against its journalists in London.

“Two of our British-Iranian journalists have, in recent days, been notified of an increase in the threats to them. The Metropolitan Police have now formally notified both journalists that these threats represent an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families,” Iran International said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Other members of our staff have also been informed directly by the Metropolitan Police of separate threats,” it added.

The Persian-language channel said the threats against its UK-based journalists mark a “significant and dangerous escalation of a state-sponsored campaign to intimidate Iranian journalists working abroad.”

Iran International was launched in 2017 and is owned by Volant Media.

The reported threats against Iran International journalists come amid anti-regime protests that have rocked Iran since the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16.

At least 304 people have been killed in the protests, according to the Oslo-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Read more:

Iran summons Norway’s envoy over ‘interventionist’ comments in support of protests

Iran arrests 26 foreigners over deadly shrine attack

At least 304 people killed in Iran’s Mahsa Amini protests: Rights group