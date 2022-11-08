Theme
Iranian Americans rally outside the White House in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Iranian Americans rally outside the White House in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2022. (Reuters)

More than 1,000 indictments made over ‘riots’: Iran judiciary

Reuters
More than 1,000 indictments related to recent “riots” have been issued in Tehran province, judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police on September 16, Iran has faced nationwide protests which are one of the biggest challenges to its clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

