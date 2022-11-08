USAID director in Beirut, over half of Lebanese households need food aid

USAID director Samantha Power arrived in Beirut on Tuesday for a three-day visit aimed at providing support to the Lebanese people, more than half of whom are in need of some form of food aid.

In a statement by the American embassy in Beirut, the US faulted “Putin’s war against Ukraine” for exacerbating the economic and humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

“This also has a negative impact on the millions of refugees Lebanon graciously continues to host,” the statement read. “Administrator Power will visit USAID projects aimed at building sustainable food systems and projects that harness renewable energy to provide drinking water to communities in need.”

According to the World Bank, Lebanon is facing one of the worst economic crises in recent history. And since nationwide anti-government protests in 2019, the local currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar.

Global inflation and Lebanese politicians’ continued bickering have worsened the dire situation facing local residents.

She will meet with Lebanese officials and business leaders to press for urgent reforms. Power will also meet with those working to combat corruption and strengthen the private sector.

Power is set to speak to Lebanese and Syrian students, and Syrian refugees and residents from Lebanese host communities to convey the United States’ continued support.

Power will head to Sharm el-Sheikh after her trip to Lebanon to participate in the Conference of Parties (COP27).

