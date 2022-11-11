Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US President Joe Biden is greeted upon his arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden is greeted upon his arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit

AFP, Sharm el Sheikh
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt to attend the COP27 climate conference, with the White House touting “unprecedented” US steps to combat the planetary crisis.

Biden, due to spend only a few hours in Sharm el-Sheikh before continuing his journey to ASEAN and G20 summits in Asia, was also meeting his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The White House said Biden’s speech to the climate conference would “discuss our efforts to build on the unprecedented work by the United States to reduce emissions, advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size