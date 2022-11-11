Theme
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel’s president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will task veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a government on Sunday, the president’s office said in a statement.

The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with the elected factions on Friday, in which 64 members of parliament recommended that Netanyahu assemble the new coalition, the statement said.

US slams Israel's Netnayahu extremist ally over controversial memorial

