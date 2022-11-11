Israel’s president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will task veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a government on Sunday, the president’s office said in a statement.

The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with the elected factions on Friday, in which 64 members of parliament recommended that Netanyahu assemble the new coalition, the statement said.

