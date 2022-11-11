US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
US President Joe Biden on Friday praised Egypt for speaking up strongly on the war in Ukraine and said Cairo had been a key mediator in Gaza.
Biden was speaking as he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the COP27 summit in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
“In the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Egypt has spoken up strongly in the United Nations and that is appreciated very much as well,” he said.
