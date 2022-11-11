Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his US counterpart Joe Biden hold a meeting on the sidelines of the COP27 summit, in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 11, 2022. (AFP)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his US counterpart Joe Biden hold a meeting on the sidelines of the COP27 summit, in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 11, 2022. (AFP)
US foreign policy

US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US President Joe Biden on Friday praised Egypt for speaking up strongly on the war in Ukraine and said Cairo had been a key mediator in Gaza.

Biden was speaking as he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the COP27 summit in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“In the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Egypt has spoken up strongly in the United Nations and that is appreciated very much as well,” he said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia announces 13 new renewables projects in latest move towards net-zero

Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit

UAE to start carbon-offset trading exchange in Abu Dhabi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size