A general view of a concrete-lined canal with low water is seen front of pyramid of Dahshur at El Manshya village at the north of Giza. REUTERS
Saturday's bus crash happened at a canal in northern Egypt.

At least 19 dead, six injured after bus falls into canal in Egypt: Health ministry

Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.

