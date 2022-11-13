Fire reported at motor engine oil factory in central Iran

A motor engine oil factory caught fire at Isfahan’s Mobarakeh industrial town in central Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, raising concerns that the fire could expand in the large industrial complex.
“Currently, the fire is high and wide, and we hope that it will be contained within the next two hours with the efforts of the rescue team,” an official from the industrial town told the news agency.
The head of Isfahan province’s crisis management body told Tasnim there had been no fatalities and that 20 rescue and fire brigades were dispatched to prevent the fire from spreading to other production units.
