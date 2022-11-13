Iran charges more than 750 for involvement in ‘recent riots’

Iran’s judiciary has charged more than 750 people in three provinces for participating in “recent riots,” local media reported, amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini.

More than 2,000 people had already been charged, nearly half of them in the capital Tehran, since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to judiciary figures.

Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also security personnel, have been killed during the protests, which the authorities have branded as “riots.”

Judicial chief for the southern province of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Ghahremani, said 164 people had been charged “after the recent riots,” the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported Sunday.

They face accusations including “incitement to killing,” “harming security forces,” “propaganda against the regime” and “damaging public property,” the website said, adding that their trials would begin “from Thursday in the presence of their lawyers.”

Another 276 people were charged in the central province of Markazi, its judiciary chief Abdol-Mehdi Mousavi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

However, 100 young people were released after signing pledges not to participate in any future “riots,” IRNA said.

In central Isfahan province, judicial chief Asadollah Jafari said 316 cases had been filed in connection with the recent strife.

Twelve have already gone to trial, the Tasnim news agency reported him as saying late Saturday.

Amini’s death on September 16 came days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women.

Authorities have denied claims by rights groups abroad that some 15,000 people have been detained in the ensuing unrest.

