File photo of protests in Iran. (AFP)

Iran sentences protester to death, five others receive jail terms

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Iran’s judiciary on Sunday sentenced a protester to death and gave five others between five to 10 years in prison amid unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, state media reported.

One person accused of involvement in “riots” – a term used by authorities to refer to anti-regime protests – was sentenced to death on charges of “disturbing public peace and order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security and corruption on earth,” state news agency IRNA reported.

The person set a government center on fire during “riots” in Tehran province, IRNA said.

Courts in Tehran province gave five other “rioters” between five to 10 years in prison on charges of “assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security and disruption of public order and peace,” IRNA added.

It said the verdicts issued on Sunday were preliminary and could be appealed.

Protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Amini have rocked Iran since mid-September. Demonstrators have been chanting against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and calling for regime change.

Over 300 people have been killed by security forces since the protests began and thousands have been detained, according to rights groups.

