Israel soldier kills man at bus station reportedly mistaken for attacker
An Israel soldier shot dead a man in a city north of Tel Aviv on Monday, reportedly having mistaken him for a Palestinian attacker.
Police confirmed the soldier opened fire after feeling “unsafe as a citizen approached in a suspicious manner” at a bus station in Ra’anana, also leaving two others injured.
The army did not immediately comment and police gave no details on the identity of the victim, saying only that his mental health was being investigated.
Multiple Israeli media outlets reported that the soldier feared being targeted by a Palestinian assailant.
National service is mandatory for Israeli men and women over 18, and soldiers are commonly seen carrying their firearms in public, including while off duty.
