Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldier runs during an anti-Israel protest by Palestinians in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)
Israeli soldier runs during an anti-Israel protest by Palestinians in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

Israel soldier kills man at bus station reportedly mistaken for attacker

AFP, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An Israel soldier shot dead a man in a city north of Tel Aviv on Monday, reportedly having mistaken him for a Palestinian attacker.

Police confirmed the soldier opened fire after feeling “unsafe as a citizen approached in a suspicious manner” at a bus station in Ra’anana, also leaving two others injured.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The army did not immediately comment and police gave no details on the identity of the victim, saying only that his mental health was being investigated.

Multiple Israeli media outlets reported that the soldier feared being targeted by a Palestinian assailant.

National service is mandatory for Israeli men and women over 18, and soldiers are commonly seen carrying their firearms in public, including while off duty.

Read more: Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clash with Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size