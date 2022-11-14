Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
General Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Hassakeh, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Abdi said the Islamic State is a growing threat to northeast Syria in the aftermath of a deadly prison attack and unless immediate action is taken, the extremist group will again flourish. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
General Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Hassakeh, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (File photo: AP)

Kurdish-led Syrian SDF denies involvement in Turkey bombing

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied Monday any role in a deadly bomb attack in central Istanbul that killed six people, which Turkey has blamed on Kurdish militants.

“Our forces have nothing to do with the Istanbul bombing,” said Mazloum Abdi, the chief commander of the US-allied SDF.

Turkey considers the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) -- the main component of the SDF -- an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Ankara has blamed the PKK, which has waged an insurgency in Turkey for decades, for carrying out the attack Sunday in Istanbul. The PKK also denied involvement in the attack.

There has been no claim of responsibility.

The SDF is the de facto army of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria.

It provided crucial assistance to a US-led coalition against extremists of the ISIS group.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said “the order for the attack was given from Kobane,” referring to a Kurdish-held city in Syria near the Turkish border.

Turkey has launched waves of attacks on Syria since 2016 targeting Kurdish militias as well as ISIS extremists, and Ankara and forces backed by it have seized territory along the Syrian border.

Turkish police, quoted by Turkey's NTV television channel, said the main suspect in the bombing on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue was a Syrian woman sent by Kurdish militants.

Forty-six people were detained in total, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey police say Syrian woman planted bomb that killed six in Istiklal street attack

Turkey blames Istanbul blast on Kurdish extremists; 22 held, including bomber

Six dead in Istanbul blast Erdogan says ‘smells like terrorism’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size