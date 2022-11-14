Sudan’s Burhan congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election win

Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election victory in a letter voicing hope for closer ties, the veteran Israeli leader’s office said Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Sudan was among four majority Arab states that agreed to normalize ties with Israel under a series of deals brokered by then-US president Donald Trump in 2020 -- when Netanyahu had been prime minister.

But unlike the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, crisis-hit Sudan has not followed its accord with concrete steps to establish ties with once-rival Israel.

Army chief Burhan, whose October 2021 coup derailed a transition to civilian rule, told Israel’s premier-designate he looked “forward to continuing our cooperation in order to promote relations in all areas,” according to the statement from Netanyahu’s office.

There has been no official comment from Khartoum.

The Israeli leader has also received a congratulatory call from Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Netanyahu’s office said in a separate statement Monday.

The two leaders had frosty relations at times through Netanyahu’s 15 years in power.

Jordan in 1994 became the second Arab country to establish ties with Israel, and relations with Amman are seen as crucial by Israeli security chiefs.

Right-wing leader Netanyahu has spent 14 months in opposition before a decisive win in Israel’s November 1 election.

Netanyahu’s Likud party and its ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right allies are expected to form a majority coalition over the coming weeks.

Read more:

Israel's Netanyahu formally tasked with forming new government

Israel’s president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

UK PM Sunak congratulates Netanyahu on Israel election win