Egypt to perform autopsy on body of Jordanian actor Talfah after mysterious death
Egypt’s Public Prosecution office said it would perform a post-mortem autopsy on the body of Jordanian actor Ashraf Talfah after they found signs of a brain hemorrhage and unexplained injuries on his body.
Talfah was found unconscious in a rented residence just outside of the Egyptian capital of Cairo.
The building’s supervisor discovered the Jordanian actor lying face down on the balcony of his apartment, according to a report received by the General Prosecutor.
The supervisor then immediately contacted the police as well as the victim’s friends and relatives in the city, who said that his siblings had been trying to contact the actor for some time, but to no avail.
The actor was transferred to a hospital by an ambulance, where authorities had planned to question him on the incident but found that he was unconscious.
Health officials at the hospital found multiple injuries, including burns, on different parts of his body, according to the public prosecution. A medical diagnosis showed that he had a brain hemorrhage, blood clots, and scabies on the lungs.
Prior to his death, a relative had confirmed that Talfah – who was grabbling with diabetes – was still alive but was in a coma.
The report noted that police officers found no sign of a break-in or robbery and all the belongings in the residence were accounted for.
Public Prosecution questioned several witnesses, including the property’s landlord, his brother, and his close friend who also lived with the victim. They said found no evidence of any criminal suspicion involved in the actor’s death.
As a result, the Public Prosecution Office has now requested a post-mortem autopsy be performed on the deceased actor’s body to determine how and why he was injured and to collect samples that would help them determine the extent of criminal suspicion in his death.
