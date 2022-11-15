Israel says US move to investigate Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing ‘serious mistake’

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel will not cooperate with any external investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Local media reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the killing of the reporter, who was fatally shot while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in May.

“The US Justice Ministry’s decision to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a serious mistake,” Gantz said in a statement.

