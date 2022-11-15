Three Israelis wounded in West Bank stabbing: Report

At least three Israelis were wounded in a stabbing attack allegedly perpetrated by a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, medics and the army said.

“Paramedics are providing medical treatment to three injured people suffering from stabbing wounds,” Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said of the attack in the industrial zone of Ariel, a settlement in the central West Bank, giving their conditions as “critical,” “severe” and “moderate.”

The army said it had received a report about “a stabbing attack” in Ariel without providing further details.

Violence in the territory has soared since March as Israel has launched near daily raids in response to series of deadly attacks on Israelis.

On Monday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager near Ramallah after the car she was travelling in sped towards soldiers.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

