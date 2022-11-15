Turkey to pursue Syria targets after Iraq operation against Kurdish militants

Turkey plans to pursue targets in northern Syria after it completes a cross-border operation against outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in Iraq, a senior official said on Tuesday, after a deadly weekend bomb in Istanbul.

The government has blamed Kurdish militants for the blast on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue on Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 80.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Threats posed by Kurdish militants or ISIS extremist group on Turkey are unacceptable, the official told Reuters, adding that Ankara will clear threats along its southern border “one way or another.”

“Syria is a national security problem for Turkey. There is work being done on this already,” the official said, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“There is an ongoing operation against the PKK in Iraq. There are certain targets in Syria after that is completed.”

There was no immediate comment from Turkey’s foreign ministry.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast on the busy pedestrian avenue, and the PKK and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have denied involvement.

Turkey has conducted three incursions so far into northern Syria against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it says is a wing of the PKK. President Resep Tayyip Erdogan has previously said that Turkey could conduct another operation against the YPG.

While the PKK is deemed a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, Washington allied with the YPG against ISIS in the conflict in Syria.

Turks are concerned that more attacks could occur ahead of elections set for June 2023, which polls suggest Erdogan could lose after two decades in power. A wave of bombings and other attacks began nationwide when a ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK broke down in mid-2015, ahead of elections that year.

Read more:

Kurdish-led Syrian SDF denies involvement in Turkey bombing

Turkey blames Istanbul blast on Kurdish extremists; 22 held, including bomber

Turkey’s Erdogan arrives at G20 in Indonesia after Istanbul blast