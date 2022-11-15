US Navy seizes 70 tons of missile fuel hidden in dhow from Iran to Yemen

The US Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.

The US Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans stopped a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow in the Gulf of Oman on November 8, the Navy said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During a weeklong search, sailors discovered bags of ammonium perchlorate hidden inside of what initially appeared to be a shipment of 100 tons of urea.

Urea, a fertilizer, also can be used to manufacture explosives.

The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country’s internationally recognized government and the Arab Coalition that supports them.

The apparent rearming effort comes as Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia, the United States and other nations over the monthslong protests calling for the overthrow the Islamic Republic’s theocracy.

The Houthis could not be immediately reached for comment. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia sends 4,000 tonnes of diesel to Yemen, part of new oil derivatives grant

Yemeni forces down Houthi drones attempting to target Shabwa and Marib

Lenderking heads to UAE, Saudi Arabia as US looks to extend Yemen truce