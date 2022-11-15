US probe into death of Shireen Abu Akleh ‘important step,’ says her family

The family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was likely killed by an Israeli soldier, on Tuesday praised a US decision to open a probe into her death.

“This is an important step,” a statement from the Palestinian-American family said, adding that US authorities have a responsibility to investigate, “when a US citizen is killed abroad, especially when they were killed, like Shireen, by a foreign military.”

Local media had reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched an investigation into the killing of the reporter, who was fatally shot while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in May.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel will not cooperate with any external investigation into her killing.

“The US Justice Ministry’s decision to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a serious mistake,” Gantz said in a statement.

