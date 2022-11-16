At least four killed in ‘terrorist attack’ in southwest Iran: State media

At least four people were killed in a “terrorist attack” in Iran’s southwestern city of Izeh on Wednesday, state media reported.

A group of unknown gunmen opened fire at people and police officers with Kalashnikovs in Izeh, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an unnamed security source.

At least four people were killed and six others were wounded, it said.

Developing.

