Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

At least four killed in ‘terrorist attack’ in southwest Iran: State media

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
At least four people were killed in a “terrorist attack” in Iran’s southwestern city of Izeh on Wednesday, state media reported.

A group of unknown gunmen opened fire at people and police officers with Kalashnikovs in Izeh, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an unnamed security source.

At least four people were killed and six others were wounded, it said.

Developing.

