Canada’s Trudeau deletes viral tweet falsely claiming Iran sentences 15,000 to death

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has deleted a widely circulating tweet that falsely claimed Iran was planning to execute 15,000 protestors to death.

The prime minister had on late Monday tweeted that Canada denounces the “Iranian regime’s barbaric decision to impose the death penalty on nearly 15,000 protesters,” but the tweet was deleted just 12 hours later.

While Iranian authorities have been cracking down on protesters and have arrested thousands, a Canadian government official told CNN that “the post was informed by initial reporting that was incomplete and lacked necessary context. Because of that, it has since been deleted.”

Instagram has also flagged the post as “False Information” and said, “Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact.”

The post, which showed a woman holding an Iranian flag with the caption “Iran sentences 15,000 protesters to death – as a ‘hard lesson’ for all rebels,” was shared by thousands worldwide on social media platforms

Iran’s judiciary has so far sentenced two protesters to death for their involvement in anti-regime demonstrations that were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16.

According to rights groups, at least 300 people have also been killed by security forces since demonstrations swept the country.

