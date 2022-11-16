Iran releases Greek tankers seized in May: Athens

Iran has released two Greek tankers seized in May in retaliation after an Iranian crude oil cargo was held in Greece, the Greek merchant marine ministry said Wednesday.

“After months-long talks with Iran, the Greek-flagged ships Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon seized since May 27 left today,” the ministry said in a statement.

Greece’s deputy merchant marine minister was in Tehran Wednesday to broker the agreement, the ministry said.

Most of the 50 sailors on board the two vessels had already been replaced weeks earlier.

The row began after a Russian-flagged tanker carrying Iranian crude was seized in April near Athens at the behest of the US Treasury.

Greece said at the time it was enforcing sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

When Athens said it would deliver the oil to Washington, Iranian helicopters landed commandos on the two tankers, which were taken to the port of Bandar Abbas.

One of them, the Delta Poseidon, was sailing in international waters at the time, the Greek foreign ministry said in May.

