Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrest person they say linked to Israel’s Mossad: Report
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had arrested a person who they alleged is linked to Israel’s intelligence services, semi-official Fars news agency reported.
The Revolutionary Guards’ statement said the alleged spy was arrested in the southeastern province of Kerman, without specifying the person’s nationality or the time of the arrest.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the Israeli prime minister’s office.
