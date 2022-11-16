Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (AFP)
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (AFP)

Iran summons Australian ambassador: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Australia’s ambassador was summoned by Tehran over comments made by the Australian prime minister regarding Iran’s internal developments, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday according to the semi-official Nournews news agency.

“It seems that the prime minister of Australia has taken a wrong approach based on false information, which does not help the relations between the two countries,” Nasser Kanaani said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since nationwide protests began over two months ago in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, the country has summoned several foreign ambassadors over comments regarding protests made by their officials.

Read more:

Iranians take to the streets to mark 2019 protests in fresh rebuff to ruling clerics

UK’s Rishi Sunak discusses energy market stability with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince

Encouraged by Qatar World Cup, fans gather to practice chants to support Arab teams

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size