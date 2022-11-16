Theme
This image grab from a UGC video made available on October 14, 2022, shows Iranian protesters chanting slogans as they march in a street in the southeastern city of Zahedan. (File: AFP)
Iran protests

Several French intelligence agents arrested during protests: Iran state TV

Reuters
Several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday.

“People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law,” Vahidi said.

The Islamic Republic has accused Western countries of stoking nationwide protests after the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 in the custody of the country’s morality police.

Last week, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.

