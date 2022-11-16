Several French intelligence agents arrested during protests: Iran state TV

Several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday.

“People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law,” Vahidi said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Islamic Republic has accused Western countries of stoking nationwide protests after the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 in the custody of the country’s morality police.

Last week, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.

Read more:

Iran summons Australian ambassador: Report

Iran rejects western draft calling for cooperation with IAEA

Canada’s Trudeau deletes viral tweet falsely claiming Iran sentences 15,000 to death