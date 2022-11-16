US ‘confident’ Iran used drone to attack tanker MV Pacific Zircon off Oman coast

The US is “confident” Iran attacked commercial tanker, the MV Pacific Zircon, off the coast of Oman on Tuesday and that Tehran used a drone to conduct the attack, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

“Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing directly and via its proxies throughout the Middle East and proliferating to Russia for use in Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

Last month, Washington decried the use of Iranian drones by Russia in Ukraine. The State Department reported having evidence of Iranian drones being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure. Tehran continues to deny the fact that their drones are being used in Ukraine.

Sullivan added: “There is no justification for this attack, which is the latest in a pattern of such actions and broader destabilizing activities. This action further threatens freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved.”

The attack comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran, as well as regional tensions with Tehran. Gulf waters have experienced in recent years several attacks on tankers, many of them blamed on Iran while Tehran typically denies responsibility.

“We will work with partners and allies, including as part of the International Maritime Security Construct, to hold Iran accountable and respond through appropriate means,” he said.

Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping manages the attacked tanker, and Israeli officials said Iran used the same type of drone in the attack on the vessel as the type it supplies Russia for use in the war on Ukraine.

The British Royal Navy was the first to respond to the incident, and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it was investigating the incident. “UKMTO are aware of reports of an incident in the Gulf of Oman/Arabian Sea, investigations are ongoing. Vessel and crew are safe,” it said on its website.

